Cohoctah Twp Man Critical, Trapped Under Farm Equipment

August 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched Thursday afternoon to a heavy equipment accident on Steinacker Rd. in Cohoctah Township. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived to find an 84-year-old male trapped beneath a large farm tractor.



The investigation revealed that the victim had been performing maintenance on the tractor and was left in gear when the starter engaged causing it to unexpectedly move and trap the victim for approximately 2 hours before the accident was discovered.



The victim was extricated by the Howell Area Fire Department and transported by Survival Flight to Michigan Medicine Hospital in critical condition.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department, and Michigan Medicine Survival Flight.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.