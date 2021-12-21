Cohoctah Road Selected For Railroad Grade Improvements

December 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local road has been selected for railroad grade surface improvements through a state program.



The Michigan Department of Transportation recently announced the recipients for the sixth annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program.



Selected on a competitive basis established by state law, 50 projects were awarded approximately $3 (m) million to fund highway-railroad grade crossing surface improvements. The projects involve anything from minor asphalt repairs to installing completely new track and surface materials.



In Livingston County, Cohoctah Road was selected for improvements.



MDOT Office of Rail Director Peter Anastor commented that there are approximately 4,800 public railroad crossing surfaces in Michigan that can be very expensive to maintain or upgrade. He said in cooperation with local road agencies, the program can financially assist railroad companies in repairing their crossings - which will improve safety and provide smoother surfaces for road users.



The program offers 60% funding for eligible projects, with railroads responsible for the remaining 40% of costs. All repair work is performed by the railroad company and its contractors, with cooperation for detour routes provided by the local road agencies. The railroad and local road agency are responsible for scheduling the construction work. The local Cohoctah Road project will be coordinated by the Livingston County Road Commission.



The complete list of 2022 recipients is available through the provided link.