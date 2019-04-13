Cohoctah Road Bridge Closed

April 13, 2019

Another local bridge will be closed until further notice.



The Livingston County Road Commission announced Friday that the Cohoctah Road bridge located just west of Wiggins Road will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. The bridge has been the subject of more frequent inspection and analysis due to its age and condition. The bridge is likely to remain closed during further detailed evaluation. Road Commission says it will evaluate whether the bridge can be opened with further temporary repairs or whether it will remain closed until funding can be identified. The current estimate to replace the bridge is $2 (m) million. Signs will be placed to alert motorists of the closure. No detour has been posted.



Meanwhile, it was just announced last week that the McCabe Road bridge over the Huron River in Green Oak Township will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice for the same reasons. (JM)