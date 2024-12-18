Cohoctah Road Bridge Re-Opens

December 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cohoctah Road bridge has finally re-opened following a lengthy closure.



The Livingston County Road Commission announced that the bridge, west of Wiggins Road, is now open.



The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since April of 2019.



The bridge had been the subject of more frequent inspection and analysis due to its age and condition.



Construction and paving will be completed in the spring. The Road Commission says a notice will be sent when that date is available.