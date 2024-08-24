Cohoctah Man Trapped Under Tractor Dies

August 24, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



An 84-year old Livingston County man who was trapped under a tractor has died as a result of his injuries.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Steinacker Road in Cohoctah Township on August 15th after they were notified by the man's wife that when she went out to check on his whereabouts at about 2 p.m. she found him underneath a large tractor.



According to Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Michael Nast, the elderly man had been performing maintenance on the tractor, which had been left in gear when the starter engaged and it unexpectedly moved. The victim, whom authorities have not yet identified, was trapped for an estimated two hours before being discovered.



He was removed from the tractor by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Dept. and airlifted by helicopter to the University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition. Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were Livingston County EMS, Michigan Medicine Survival Flight and the Howell Area Fire Dept.



The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.