Fatal Crash Investigation Continuing

November 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Scott Gricius of Flushing. The Sheriff’s Office says the family has been notified.





A fatal crash in Cohoctah Township over the weekend remains under investigation.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:16am on Sunday that resulted in the vehicle catching fire. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Oak Grove Road, south of Cohoctah Road, when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. The driver died as a result.



Further details are being withheld until the driver is identified and the family is notified. As of late Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was still awaiting a positive ID.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Bureau.