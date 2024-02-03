"Coffee, Canines, and Camaraderie" Next Weekend At Torch 180

February 3, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A fun morning is planned next weekend with the Fowlerville Police Department.



The Saturday morning event, called "Coffee, Canines, and Camaraderie will be held at Torch 180 Cafe and Coffee Bar on Mill Street in Fowlerville. The public is invited for the meet and greet with officers, both two-legged and four-legged.



Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided...made by Torch 180 students. Attendees will learn about the Fowlerville Police Department and their new K9 program initiative. The event is from 10 am to 11:30 on Saturday, February 10th. A K-9 Unit donation jar will be available.



Starting Tuesday, February 6th, $1.00 of each Police Officer Burger sold at Torch 180 will be donated to the Fowlerville Police Department's K-9 program.



Torch 180 is a partner organization of The Torch and is its own 501(c)3 nonprofit. It purchased the former Fowlerville library located at 131 Mill Street and transformed it into a state-of-the-art restaurant, coffee shop, and classroom. The restaurant and coffee shop are open to the public and run entirely by students.



Torch 180 offers extensive food service training, soft skills training, hands-on cooking, employment training, basic knife skills, as well as training in all service areas of a restaurant including: hostessing, dishwashing, food prep, serving, cooking and equipment cleaning and maintenance for individuals with disadvantages.