Coats For Kids Program Helps Those In Need This Winter

December 18, 2019

As the cold weather really starts to ramp up, those in need of need assistance can pick-up warm winter clothing thanks to a partnership that aims to help lessen that burden and keep kids warm.



Coats for Kids is a partnership between the Salvation Army of Livingston County and WHMI. Winter coats as well as hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants and winter boots are all being collected in Coats for Kids boxes at sites throughout Livingston County. Major Prezza Morrison says they’ve already had plenty of families coming in and choosing coats and other outerwear. She says they welcome donations of all different sizes and not just for kids as adult items are also appreciated. Items need to be new or gently-used and clean to show respect and dignity to those coming in. Items can be dropped off at VG’s in Howell, Brighton Ford, Busch’s in Brighton and Pinckney, Fowlerville Pharmacy, and Financial Plus Credit Union in Howell. Items can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Lake Street location and at the WHMI studios.



Morrison says the economy is getting better but not for everybody and there are still people struggling. She says many times parents take care of their children but don’t always think about themselves and they need to stay healthy too. Morrison says if people are in need, they can just come in to the Salvation Army’s 503 Lake Street location Monday through Friday during business hours between 9am and 4pm, pick out what they need and leave. She says they don’t need to bring anything or proof of income because they want people to feel safe and come in to get what they need. (JM)