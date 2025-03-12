Coast Guard and Brighton Area Fire Authority Respond to Man Falling Through Ice on Lake Chemung

March 12, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A paragliding trip on Lake Chemung ends with a 90-year-old Howell man dead and several first responders being treated at a local hospital.



The incident took place around 2:10 p.m. when someone called 911 to report a person falling through the ice while ice sailing, or ice boating. Brighton Area Fire Authority Fire Chief Michael O’Brian said they aren’t sure at this time who called.



Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after the call came in. The person was far from the shore, and O’Brian said the firefighters attempted to perform a “surface ice rescue.” This required them to put on special suits and army crawl across the ice to reach the victim.



The crew crawled approximately 300 yards to reach the man. Once they reached the man, they did work to stabilize him, at which point they put together several ideas to get him back to shore. Boats were unable to be used due to ice being on the lake and the ice was too thin to successfully carry the man to safety. The decision was made to call in the Coast Guard.



Through a coordinated effort between the Coast Guard and firefighters, the man was removed from the water. Livingston County EMS transported him to a local hospital. His exact condition isn’t known at this time, but O’Brian said it was “very, very serious.”



Authorities later confirmed the man died.



Several of the firefighters also required treatment, both on the scene and at the hospital due to exposure to the cold and exhaustion.



O’Brian reminded people that the ice isn’t safe to be out on due to rising temperatures. At this time, it isn’t known why the man was out today, but with highs well over freezing, it’s important to exercise caution when dealing with water.