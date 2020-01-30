Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Players Bound Over

January 30, 2020

A Hartland Area youth baseball coach has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he gave alcohol to minors and sexually assaulted them.



49-year-old Joseph Mark Frappier of Hartland Township recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell. Court records show he was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court after a judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Frappier is charged with ten counts of various degrees of Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Frappier was arrested November 23rd following an investigation where Frappier is alleged to have sexually assaulted two minors at his Hartland Township residence on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019. Frappier was introduced to the victims through his position as their youth baseball coach.



Future court dates have not yet been scheduled. (DK)