Person-Of-Interest For Large Barn Fire Still In Custody

September 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A person-of-interest remains in custody in connection with a large barn fire last week in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded at around 7:30am September 8th to the 11,000 block of Clyde Road for a structure fire and a report of vandalism. Responding Deputies determined that a barn at the location was fully involved and that a vehicle on scene had fresh damage that was not related to the fire. The property owner also reported that a boat on the property had recently been intentionally damaged. The Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest was identified for the incident and was taken into custody on a parole detainer. The subject identity is being withheld pending arraignment on potential charges related to the incident.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hartland Area Fire Authority, the Brighton Area Fire Authority and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Multiple area fire departments also responded on scene to aid in getting the blaze under control as the large barn was full of hay bales and there were no hydrants in the area. The fire remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and the Hartland Area Fire Authority. Photo:DART.