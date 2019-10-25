Portion Of Clyde Road To Close Next Tuesday

A portion of a road in Hartland Township will be closed next week for tree removal work.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Clyde Road between Old US-23 and Cullen Road will be closed starting at 6am next Tuesday. The work involves tree trimming and removal and should be completed by 5pm the same day. The Road Commission says the road will be completely closed but local traffic will have access up to the closure.



Signs advising of the closure are in place. (JM)