Clyde Road Closure In Effect Today

August 11, 2023

A road closure will be in effect today as part of a construction project in the Hartland and Tyrone Township areas.



Work got underway this week on a road rehabilitation project on Clyde Road from Argentine Road to west of Parshallville Road.



Clyde Road will remain open under flag control, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during the construction.



Additionally, the Livingston County Road Commission advises that Clyde Road will be closed today from 6am to 9pm between Argentine Road and Green Road for full depth reconstruction. A detour route is posted.



The full project is expected to be completed by Saturday, August 26th.