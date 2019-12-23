Man Who Stole Club Keno Cash Gets Jail, Probation

December 23, 2019

A Fenton man who admitted to stealing more than $30,000 in Club Keno tickets from a Livingston County party store has been sentenced.



20-year-old Cade Eversole recently appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with a credit of five days in addition to two years of probation. Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty also ordered Eversole to pay restitution to the party store in the amount of $31,340. Eversole was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act which means his record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.



Authorities say Eversole accessed a lottery machine behind the counter at The Tyrone Party Store located on Center Road and printed off lottery tickets without paying for them. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft and says Eversole stole approximately $31,000 worth of tickets in total.



He pleaded guilty as charged last month to one count each of forging/counterfeiting a lottery ticket and unauthorized computer use. Had Eversole gone to trial and been convicted, he would have faced up to five years in prison. (DK/JK)