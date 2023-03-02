Local Cleaning Company Donates Services To Cancer Patients

March 2, 2023

A local cleaning company has partnered with a non-profit to provide housekeeping services to area cancer patients.



Newly established, Brighton-based Clover Clean LLC has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit that offers free home cleaning to those battling cancer.



Clover Clean Owner Samantha Hughes’ personal experience with her mother's cancer journey played a significant role in her decision to support the cause.



Hughes said she chose to partner with the non-profit because her mother is a breast cancer survivor. She said their family understands how important a clean home is to recovery and wellness, and being able to help someone in the community who is going through a similar experience is very meaningful to her.



Through the partnership, the business assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. Hughes said it will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Livingston County and the surrounding areas and they are honored to be able to support cancer patients in the local community in their hour of need.



