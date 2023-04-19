LACASA's "Clothesline Project" Presentation & DIY Event

April 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event and exhibit are planned this afternoon that coincides with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



The LACASA Center has joined with Cleary University to support survivors of sexual violence through “The Clothesline Project” – a t-shirt exhibit that conveys the magnitude of how sexual violence affects victims, survivors and the community. T-shirts on the clothesline include symbolic messages from survivors and supporters.



Cleary is hosting a Clothesline Project presentation, discussion, and DIY event from noon to 2pm today in the Cleary Commons. It will feature LACASA Sexual Assault Team Manager Sherry Boroto who will discuss the dynamics of sexual assault.



The public is encouraged to attend and create their own T-shirt in support of survivors. Cleary will provide T-shirts and art supplies.



Boroto said the Clothesline Project provides a sense of support for victims and survivors and they invite the public to attend the discussion and join in creating T-shirts that “give voice to this complex issue”.



Details are available in the link.