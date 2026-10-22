Weekend Road Projects In Howell & Brighton

October 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





Weekend road projects on I-96 in the Howell and Brighton areas.



Another weekend of lane closures in the Howell area. MDOT advises that westbound I-96 will have two lanes closed from D-19 to M-59 by the Kensington Valley outlet Mall for concrete patching. Those lane closures will be in effect from 6pm Friday, through 6am Monday. Expect delays. Alternate routes are advised.



Then in the Brighton area Friday, MDOT will activate ramp meters on the Spencer Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.



The ramp metering system aims to improve operations and safety by creating better spacing of vehicles entering the freeway from the ramp, helping ease congestion in the area approaching the nearby US-23 interchange.



Stephanie Palmer, MDOT Traffic and Operations engineer, said “When traffic speed from eastbound I-96 to US-23 drops below 60 mph, the ramp meter will switch from flashing yellow to the typical green/yellow/red sequence. Drivers entering eastbound I-96 will then need to wait their turn for the green light to proceed. Creating gaps between vehicles as they enter the freeway helps break up platoons and smooth traffic flow at the merge.”



Ramp meters are in use in many other states, including Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin and Nevada, as well as along I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County.



The operational improvement is part of the recent $162 million US-23 Flex Route project in Livingston County, made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.



Photo: Google Street View.