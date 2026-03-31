Temporary Closures In Genesee County For Eastbound I-69 Overpass Work

March 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some temporary overpass closures coming next week in Genesee County.



MDOT will implement temporary closures of Elms Road and Miller Road at the eastbound I-69 overpasses.



MDOT says it’s investing $33.5 million to improve and repair 15 structures on I-69 between I-75 and Morrish Road. The local closures were deemed necessary to safely accommodate work on the overpasses at Elms and Miller roads as part of the project.



Elms Road will be closed Monday, April 6th through Wednesday, April 8th. Elms Road traffic will be detoured via Bristol Road and Miller Road.



Miller Road will then close from Thursday, April 9th through Saturday, April 11th. Miller Road traffic will be detoured via Bristol Road and Elms Road.