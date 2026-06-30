Additional Road Closures After Heavy Rains In Antrim & Emmet County

June 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A heads-up for anyone who might be traveling to Antrim or Emmet County for the holiday weekend.



MDOT has updated the list of state trunkline routes affected by recent severe weather in the northern Lower Peninsula.



Personnel are still evaluating the damage to the routes and will be developing repair plans, though no timeline is yet known. More closures may also be announced.



Antrim County



• M-66 is closed over Lilak Creek south of East Jordan due to a culvert failure.



• M-88 is closed at Wilkinson Creek east of Eastport due to a washout.



• M-88 is closed at Coulter Creek west of Ellsworth Road due to washouts. M-88 traffic should follow a posted detour from Ellsworth Road north to Atwood Road west to US-31.





Emmet County



• M-119 has water damage at Middle Village Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.



• M-119 is closed just south of Middle Village Road due to a washout.



• M-119 is closed at Devil’s Elbow due to a washout.



• M-119 is closed north of South Lamkin Road due to a washout



• M-119 is closed at Horseshoe Bend due to a washout.



MDOT North Region Associate Region Engineer Bill Wahl said "The rain events we experienced in this area Sunday night into Monday were extreme. These were not conditions the roads were designed for when they were built decades ago."



The public is encouraged to check Michigan.gov/Drive for updated state road closures (I, M and US routes) and detour information and drive with caution in the affected areas.