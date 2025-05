Travel Advisory For I-96 Monday In Howell Area

May 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another travel advisory.



I-96 will have overnight closures for wall maintenance starting at 10pm Monday, lasting through 5am Tuesday.



Westbound I-96 from Grand River to Latson Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via the Grand River exit (141), westbound Grand River, southbound on Latson Road, to westbound I-96.



Eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to Grand River will have one lane closed.