Closures On I-96 This Weekend For Flex Route Project

November 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Overhead sign installation will require closing portions of I-96 this weekend as work continues on the I-96 Flex Route project.



Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Milford to Novi roads from 4am to 3pm Saturday and then from 4 to 9am Sunday for overhead sign installation.



Traffic will be detoured via southbound Milford Road to eastbound Grand River Avenue, then northbound Novi Road back to eastbound I-96. Local traffic can use Novi Road to enter eastbound I-96.



Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from Wixom to Kent Lake roads from 5am Saturday, until 5pm Sunday.



The following ramps will also be closed intermittently:



-Wixom Road to westbound I-96

-Westbound I-96 to northbound Milford Road

-Westbound I-96 to southbound Milford Road

-Milford Road to westbound I-96

-Westbound I-96 to Kent Lake Road



MDOT says signs are being installed in preparation for restoring traffic back to its normal eastbound and westbound configuration for winter. Additional closures will be needed next weekend (Nov. 18-19) for additional preparation work.



MDOT says the current plan is to complete this year’s work by early December with both directions of I-96 re-opened to three lanes, along with all ramps re-opened. Construction crews will return in March 2024 to rebuild westbound I-96.



For up-to-date information on the I-96 Flex Route, visit the provided link.