10-Day Closure Starting On I-696 For Bridge Demolition

May 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder for motorists - a ten-day closure of a section of I-696 for bridge demolition starts this weekend.



MDOT will be closing westbound I-696 from I-75 to M-10 for 10 days from 9pm Friday, May 9th (tonight) through 5am Monday, May 19th so crews can demolish the Church Street Plaza bridge in Oakland County.



The extended closure time is required to allow crews to safely demolish 170 concrete beams and clean up debris.



During the closure, all westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, westbound M-8 (Davison Highway) and northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to get back to westbound I-696.



There will be a local westbound lane with access to Bermuda Street, M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and Coolidge Highway.



Again, westbound I-696 is expected to re-open at 5am Monday, May 19th.

Drivers are reminded that westbound I-696 has only two lanes open from Southfield to Lahser Roads through late July for bridge work.



MDOT further advises the eastbound side of the Church Street plaza bridge will be demolished beginning May 20-21 for approximately 10 days that will only affect the eastbound side of the freeway, which is already closed.

The final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves rebuilding I-696 in 2025-2026.



In 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. Work includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.



Next year, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-75 to Lahser Road.



Project information is available in the provided link.