Closed Bank Branch To Become Urgent Care

June 18, 2019

An urgent care facility is replacing the closed Bank of America building in Lyon Township this fall.



The township’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan last week for the building on Pontiac Trail between 9 and 10 Mile roads. It will be Dr. Sarmed Sinawi’s seventh health care location. His brother, Sam Sinawi, told Hometownlife.com that patients want “good service and quality, compassionate care.” Sinawi believes that they expect to receive approximately 25-30 patients on average per day, including those with more serious ailments such as colds and flu, as well as less severe traumas such as cuts and scrapes.



The Bank of America closed the location about a year-and-a-half ago. Several changes have been planned, including a new septic system, four exam rooms, and a waiting room that has the capacity for 12 patients. Healthy Urgent Care is expected to open September 1st. (JK)



Picture courtesy of Google Street View