Close I-96 at Latson Road to Replace Power Line

May 26, 2019

DTE Energy crews were scheduled to close down the I-96 freeway, both east-and-west-bound, at Latson Road east of Howell, for up to a half-hour beginning at l2:15 p.m. today. The reason for the shutdown is to safely replace a power line across the freeway. (TT)