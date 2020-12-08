Climate Controlled Indoor Storage Coming To Genoa Township

December 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new climate controlled indoor storage facility is coming to Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met online, Monday, to consider a recommendation for approval of a final planned unit development site plan and environmental assessment for phase 1of the “Premier Genoa PUD.” Genoa Township Supervisor Bill Rogers said that the applicant, BMH Realty, is looking to bring a desired business to the area in indoor storage.



The site is comprised of 6 parcels and is just over 5 acres in size. In July, the Board of Trustees approved rezoning the land from Office Service to General Commercial with a Redevelopment PUD overlay. The indoor storage facility will be 37,275-square feet in size. BMH is also planning on doing work to the existing gas station at the site, which will remain, with its pumps. What will not remain are a vacant pool supply shop and a vacant fencing company that are on the site. The demolition of those buildings, however, is likely to come in a future phase of development. Rogers said he understood and believes it will happen as the market dictates, attributing it to COVID.



The supervisor said it took them a while to get to this point, but they’re here now and he thinks the community will be pleased with the final project. Rogers said he can’t believe how many people have inquired about indoor storage in the township over the past couple of years.



The Board of Trustees approved the final PUD site plan and impact assessment unanimously.