“Click It or Ticket” Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

May 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



To emphasize the importance of wearing seat belts, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning announces a “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, running through May 31.



During the two-week period—which includes Memorial Day weekend—the Michigan State Police (MSP), along with officers from local and county police agencies across the state, will be actively conducting seat belt enforcement.



In 2024, a total of 222 people who were killed in traffic crashes died because they were not wearing their seat belt, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.



“Each year for the last five years, Michigan has lost more than 200 people in crashes where a seat belt could have saved a life,” said Alicia Sledge, OHSP director. “As the temperatures rise and summer travel picks up on our busy roadways, we’re reminding everyone to buckle up, no matter how short the trip.”



Other Michigan seat belt crash statistics include:



Of the 222 fatalities in 2024, 202 vehicle occupants were killed while not wearing seat belts in the front seat, 12 in the rear seat and 8 in another or unknown seating position.



From 2020 to 2024, of those occupants killed in crashes who were not wearing seat belts, 858 were male and 313 were female.



Michigan has a primary seat belt law, which means a police officer can stop and ticket a motorist solely for not wearing a seat belt. It is estimated that more than 1,900 lives have been saved since 2015 due to Michigan’s primary seat belt law.



The “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign is part of the SAFER by 2030 initiative, a collaborative effort by state agencies and traffic safety partners to dramatically improve road safety by reducing fatalities on Michigan roadways by 30 percent by the year 2030.



“Thousands of people die on our roads each year nationally because they chose not to wear a seat belt,” said Michigan State Police Inspector Patrick Daugherty, chair of the SAFER by 2030 Committee. “With high-visibility enforcement efforts like ‘Click It or Ticket’ and public awareness campaigns about the importance of wearing seat belts, we’re working to make sure all Michiganders know about the lifesaving benefits of buckling up each time they get on the road.”



More information about seat belt usage and Michigan’s seat belt laws can be found on OHSP’s website linked below.