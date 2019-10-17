New "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Underway Through Halloween

Autumn in Michigan includes tailgates and bonfires, along with Halloween parties but officials say it can also be a very deadly time of year.



Law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part in another “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which gets underway today. The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning coordinates the effort, which is supported by federal traffic safety funds. It says wearing a seatbelt is the simplest thing someone can do when traveling in a vehicle to save lives and reduce injuries in a crash. OHSP Communication Strategist Kari Arend says one reason for conducting the campaign this time of year is that October is the second deadliest month of the year - behind only July - for fatalities for unrestrained passengers. 192 people were killed in crashes during the month of October in 2018 were not wearing seatbelts. Arend tells WHMI as people are out enjoying fall activities; they just want to remind them to make smart choices and remember to buckle up. She says they encourage people to buckle up every trip, every time and every person. Those caught not wearing a seatbelt if pulled over face a $65 ticket.



The “Click It or Ticket” campaign runs through October 31st. (JM)