Motorists Reminded To Buckle Up

May 17, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com







Michigan State Police along with local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols to make sure drivers and their passengers have their seat belts fastened.



Under state law, drivers, front-seat passengers and anyone in a seating position are required to be belted.



The first fine is $65 and it goes up from there.



The Click It or Ticket campaign starts May 17th and continues until June 5th.