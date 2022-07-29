Clerk's Offices Open Saturday For Local Voters

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the August Primary Election right around the corner, municipal clerks across Livingston County will have extended office hours this weekend.



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley says the weekend before an election, all city and township clerks are required to be open for a minimum of eight hours. She says most jurisdictions, but not all, will either be open from 7am to 3pm or from 8am to 4pm this Saturday.



Hundley tells WHMI that local clerks will be open for transactions for any business related to the election and their office. She says they can issue absentee ballots, voters can return absentee ballots, or even get registered if needed.



Hundley said it’s important for voters to know they have that option because maybe something came up and they were planning on going to the polls on Election Day but for whatever reason, there was a change of plans. She says it’s an opportunity for voters to get in on Saturday and access the ballot, vote their ballot, and make sure their votes are counted on Election Day.



Hundley again reminds voters to have a plan and make sure to read the instructions on their August Primary ballot.



Contact information for all local clerk’s offices is available on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. That link is provided.