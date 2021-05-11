County Clerk Presents Annual Report

May 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley has submitted her annual report which focused on a busy election year, the courts and serving people during the pandemic.



Clerk Hundley submitted the report to the Board of Commissioners as part of their hybrid meeting, Monday afternoon.



As the county’s chief elections officer, she oversaw 3 major elections, last year, and record numbers of absentee ballots issued and returned. The August and November elections saw increases of over 150% each, with more than 97% being returned for the general election.



During her presentation, Hundley said she helps manage 3 general fund budgets and that they exceeded forecasted revenues while coming in under projected expenditures. She credited a lot of that to Chief Deputy County Clerk Kristi Cox for her work on court collections.



Hundley said it was a challenging year, but she feels her department performed admirably. She said, “2020 was very unique. There was no playbook.” She added that while many stayed home or could work from home, her department was there in person, providing essential services to the public.



County Commissioners expressed appreciation for the work the Clerk’s office performed, with Kate Lawrence complimenting the department for being the face of the county in many ways.



A full copy of the 2020 report can be found through the link below.