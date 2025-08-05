Cleary's New Block Transfer Allows Some Students to Enter as Juniors

August 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Students with an associate degree can now be admitted to Cleary as a junior.



The university said they now accept all conferred degrees as a block transfer, regardless of the major. In a block transfer, all the classes a student has taken to complete an associate degree transfers to Cleary, making them juniors when they start.



“Cleary has established this expanded transfer policy to save students time and money,” Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management at Cleary, said. “This means a fast, easy and simple enrollment process for students because we have removed the traditional credit transfer hurdles. Cleary is providing a quicker and more affordable pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree.”



A press release about the announcement said some degree programs at Cleary may still require additional major-specific or prerequisite courses. This means the number of remaining credits may vary.



“Our goal at cleary is to make completing a degree fast, easy, flexible, affordable and achievable,” Walker said. “We not only want to make the transition smooth and simple for students with an associate degree, but also for working adults who want to return to school but are worried about the time and cost. Their previously earned credits, certifications and work experience will transfer into earned credits. These students will be much closer to graduation than they thought.”



Director of Enrollment Management Kevin Pnacek said block transfers make it easier for students to get credit for all the learning they’ve done. There are many cases with traditional transfers that result in students not receiving credit for certain classes when they transfer.



Cleary also offers a direct admissions program for high school students. Students with a 2.0 gpa or higher can forego the application process and be admitted to Cleary after submitting their high school transcript.



Those interested in learning more about Cleary’s new block transfer program and scheduling a free transfer credit review with an admissions counselor, are asked to contact the university at 800-686-1883 or email admissions@cleary.edu.



(photo credit: Cleary University)