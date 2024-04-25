Cleary's Haden Fisk Named NAIA Pitcher of the Week

April 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



For the first time in Cleary’s baseball history, a student athlete has been recognized by the NAIA as Player of the Week.



Haden Fisk, a senior from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, was named NAIA Pitcher of the Week. He dominated Rochester Christian, setting a single game school record with 15 strikeouts in a two-hit game. The Cougars won 8-0. In a relief appearance a few days later against Grace Christian University in Grand Rapids, Fisk threw 1.1 innings and struck out four batters. He finished the week with 19 strikeouts, two hits, no walks and a 0.00 ERA.



The Cleary Cougar women’s golf team also made school history!



The team completed their last tournament of the season, moving past Aquinas College in Grand Rapids to capture fourth place in the WHAC, the highest finish in Cleary’s school history and in the WHAC championships.



Cleary golf stars include:



· Madeline Swet, a junior from Davison: led the team with scores of 84, 77 and 85

· Jana L’Esperance, a sophomore from Byron: round scores of 85, 85 and 80

· Alexis Sharplin, a junior from Shelby Township: round scores of 87, 82 and 85



The Cleary Cougar Esports Overwatch 2 team dominated the WHAC at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, where they won a second place trophy and qualified as the #1 seed in the final tournament, outlasting seven other schools. The team will compete in the CECC National Tournament in Texas next month. In addition to this achievement, the Cougars received GLEC All-Conference recognition.



· Flynn Murray, a freshman from London, England, was named Overwatch 2 league MVP

· Nathan Debol, a sophomore from Hartland; and Flynn Murray were named to the First Team All-Conference

· Henry Fuchs, a graduate student from Ann Arbor; Elijah Recinos, a graduate student from Dallas, Texas; and Zachary Richmond, a freshman from Santa Rosa, California; made Second Team All-Conference



Two weeks ago, the Cleary Esports Overwatch 2 Team claimed the WHAC tournament championship, making school history for the second time since Cleary started its Esports program in 2022. Last year, the team captured first place in the WHAC championship competition.