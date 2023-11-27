Cleary Wrestling Coach Recognized by National Coaches Association

November 27, 2023

The National Wrestling Coaches Association is recognizing Cleary University Wrestling Coach Matt Santos for "his commitment to preparing wrestlers for professional success after graduation from college."



That's according to Michael Moyer, executive director of the NWCA.



Moyer says the association "strives to prepare our student athletes for future success by making access available to transformational experiences prior to graduation."



The association manages a division called the "Wrestlers in Business Network."



According to a press release, Coach Santos is tightly connected to the organization to ensure wrestlers get every opportunity offered by the "WIBN." Santos says he encourages his wrestlers to, "become the best versions of themselves."



Prior to joining Cleary University, Santos coached for the Northern Elite club team and was a Team USA World Team trials coach. He is a resident of East Lansing.



Wrestlers in Business Network is a non-profit, member focused organization.