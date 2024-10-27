Cleary Wrestler Ryan Mosher Killed in Car Wreck

October 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Cleary University athletic department is saddened to share the loss of wrestler Ryan Mosher, who died in a car accident over the weekend in Lansing. A sophomore from Lansing, Ryan was a 2023 graduate of Holt High School. Ryan was 19 years old.



“Friday night, the Cleary wrestling family and wrestling community lost a great person, athlete, friend, brother, and son,” said Cleary wrestling head coach Matt Santos. “Ryan Mosher will forever be remembered in the Cleary wrestling program. He was everything a coach wants for his culture and more.”



Ryan joined the Cleary wrestling program in the fall of 2023. After having to sit out the 2023-24 season as he recovered from a knee injury, he was scheduled to make his Cougar debut at next weekend’s Patriot Open at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.



“Our department, and specifically our wrestling program, is heartbroken to endure the loss of a fellow Cougar,” said Athletic Director Max Ballinger. “Ryan had proven himself to be an invaluable teammate, and a more quality person within our Cougar family. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve with them at this difficult time.”



Cleary University president Dr. Alan Drimmer said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of one of our students, sophomore wrestler Ryan Mosher, who passed away in a tragic car accident over the weekend in Lansing. Ryan, a member of our athletic family and a part of the Cougar community since the fall of 2023, was a valued teammate and friend to many at Cleary.”



Details for the visitation and funeral will be released once they are made available.



Cleary University is committed to ensuring that students, faculty, and staff have the emotional support they may need during this difficult time. Any students seeking assistance are encouraged to reach out to Andrew Chamberlin, who is available on campus to provide guidance and support.



Financial Support may be given to help the Mosher family by donating to the following Cleary University wrestling’s GoFundMe linked below.