Cleary Women's Soccer Launches GoFundMe to Assist Teammate Picked Up by ICE

June 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In an effort to support teammate Karliana Perdomo, members of the Cleary University Women’s Soccer Team have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to support Perdomo’s release on bond, according to a release from the school.



Perdomo is a senior business student at Cleary and plays on the university’s women’s soccer team.



A native of Venezuela, Perdomo is in the United States under temporary protective status and had applied for asylum status in compliance with US immigration law. She was picked up by ICE agents during a traffic stop in Detroit and taken to a detention center where she is awaiting an immigration hearing.



According to her soccer teammates, “Karliana is someone who shows up for others, works hard and cares deeply about her education and her future. We set up the GoFundMe campaign to help show our support for her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”



When Cleary University first heard about Perdomo’s incident, Alan Drimmer, PhD, president of Cleary, issued the following statement:



“We are aware of the situation involving Cleary University student-athlete Karliana Perdomo and are deeply concerned for her well-being and the well-being of her family during this difficult time. Karliana is a valued member of our campus community and our women’s soccer program.”



Before joining Cleary, Perdomo graduated with honors from Western International High School in Detroit and earned an associate degree while playing soccer at St. Clair Community College.



Her mother describes Perdomo as a dedicated student, hard-working athlete, disciplined, responsible, supportive, passionate and determined. Her teammates describe her as funny, talented, inspiring, and someone who always puts others first.



One teammate shared, "Karliana is a great teammate and an even better friend. She always wants to learn more – always asking questions – and never fails to make people smile and laugh."



GoFundMe organizers say support is needed urgently and quickly to help cover Perdomo’s upcoming immigration bond hearing and related legal expenses. Through these funds, Perdomo’s release can be secured, and she can be reunited with her family, teammates and classmates while her case proceeds. Any unused contributions will go toward scholarships in Perdomo’s name.



Those interested in supporting Perdomo can contribute at the link below.