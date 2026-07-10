Cleary Welcomes Four New Board Members

July 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University this week, welcomed four new members to its Board of Trustees. The announcement came via Dr. Alan Drimmer, the school's president.



Mark Anderson is a recently retired executive with more than three decades of leadership experience including serving in CEO, CFO and COO positions for public, private, and family-owned organizations and corporations. He has expertise in strategic growth, governance, operational excellence and financial leadership. His most recent role before retirement was Chairman and CEO of United Road Services, North America’s largest finished vehicle logistics provider.



During his 30-year career, Anderson led organizations through digital transformation, crisis navigation and growth strategy, always with a values-driven mindset and a focus on execution and consistent, effective customer service.



“As a member of the Cleary Board of Trustees, I am looking forward to supporting the executive leadership team by sharing my insights on governance, strategic foresight and operational excellence,” Anderson reports. “I believe that a strong culture; servant leadership; and clear, consistent communication will lead Cleary to a highly sustainable future. Cleary is an impressive, long-standing university that has stood the test of time,” he adds. “As teaching methods evolve and desires of students change, Cleary has successfully pivoted and grown to serve the students and the community effectively.”



Anderson completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in business from the University of Michigan.



Rodney Cole is President of the DTE Energy Foundation and DTE Corporate Citizenship. He began his career at DTE 20 years ago, working in human resources, supporting numerous business units while learning the depth and breadth of the organization’s strategic priorities and efforts. In addition to his work with the DTE Foundation and Corporate Citizenship, Cole serves on the board of directors for the American Association for Blacks in Energy (Michigan), Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan, Connect Detroit, Midnight Golf, Michigan Humane, The Parade Company Sphinx Organization and The Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He also serves as a member of Teen Hype’s advisory board.



Cole is a graduate of Leadership Detroit and the 2018 cohort of Harvard University’s Young American Leaders Program. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan State University.



“I'm excited about the opportunity that is in fact Cleary University,” he says. “The education and exposure to the Cleary Mind™ creates truly life changing possibilities for our students.”



David Kaufman is a partner at Thompson Coburn LLP in Chicago, where he co-chairs the firm's national Corporate and Securities practice group. A seasoned corporate and transactional attorney, he brings extensive governance experience to the boardroom, having served as a director for both public and private companies. He routinely advises boards of directors, board committees, and officers on fiduciary duties, corporate governance obligations, contests for corporate control and other complex governance matters.



Kaufman also serves as Chairman of the Board for Zacks Trust. He previously was Vice Chairman of the Governing Board for American Intercontinental University and served as Chairman of the Governing Board of Trustees for Colorado Technical University and Chairman of the Board for Western International University.



He is recognized as a leader in his field, having been listed among Notable M&A Dealmakers by Crain's Chicago Business (2025) and The Best Lawyers in America® (2023-2026), to name two of his many honors.



Kaufman earned his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 1990, a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan in 1986, and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in political science from the University of Michigan in 1985.



“I am excited to join the Cleary Board to help a leading institution that provides cost-effective, impactful degrees that advance an individual’s career, life and personal growth,” Kaufman says.



Gerrod Parchmon is Managing Director of Regulatory & Change Management Governance for JP Morgan Chase & Company in the Columbus, Ohio area. His career spans more than three decades across manufacturing, auto finance and consumer banking. His first job - at the age of 17 - was on the assembly line of Chrysler where he rose through the ranks of manufacturing and quality leadership before transitioning into financial services with Chrysler Financial. He went on to hold senior executive roles at Bank of America, Huntington National Bank, JP Morgan Chase and TD Auto Finance.



Parchmon serves as Board Chair of Thrive Scholars Southeast Michigan and is on the boards of Junior Achievement of Central Ohio and Pacific Coast Banking School. He holds a master of science degree in management, strategy & leadership from Michigan State University, an MBA from Northwood University, and a BBA from Cleary University, his undergraduate alma mater. He is working toward his doctorate in business administration from Franklin University.



“Cleary University gave me the foundation for a career I couldn’t have imagined when I was a student here,” Parchmon reflects. “Joining the Board of Trustees is a chance to give back to the institution that shaped how I think, lead and show up for others. Now, as a board member, I can help steward the university’s future. I am grateful for how Cleary invested in me, and I am committed to making sure the school continues delivering the same value for students today and in the future.”



“Mark, Rodney, David and Gerrod each bring a distinct set of experiences, but they share a common commitment to leadership, service, and the power of education,” Dr. Drimmer says. “As Cleary moves forward with an ambitious strategic plan and a bold vision for the future, their insight will help us continue building a university that is responsive, innovative, and deeply focused on the students and communities we serve.”