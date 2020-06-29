Virtual Town Hall To Focus On Future Of Higher Education

By Michael Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Cleary University is holding a town hall event focused on unrest in the country and the state of higher education during the pandemic.



Members of the Cleary University Leadership Team are participating in the public, virtual town hall, on Monday, July 6th. The panel of educators will include Interim President and Provost Dr. Emily Barnes; Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Matt Bennett; Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs Heather Bateman; Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies Dr. Regina Banks; and Dean of Undergraduate Studies, David Hayes. The town hall, which is being moderated by WHMI News Director Jon King, will be aimed at answering questions and providing insight on the state of higher education during COVID-19, current national unrest, and the realities of education in the 21st century.



The event is free and open to the public, and all individuals are welcome to attend, ask questions, and participate. It will take place on Zoom, from 6pm until 7:30pm. A link to register can be found below.