Cleary U's Tom Egan on The Morning Drive: Sip, Savor and Support Gala

January 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are still available for Cleary University's fourth annual Sip, Savor and Support fundraiser Friday, February 6.



The Kentucky Derby-themed gala directly benefits the school’s Gift of Graduation scholarship, which helps financially challenged students complete their degree.



“So many students are working two part-time jobs. They’ve got a full course load. They’re playing a sport, maybe even captain. They’re doing so much. Sometimes things come up. I like to say some students are a flat tire away from dropping out of school,” Director of Development Tom Egan told WHMI’s Morning Drive.



“We want to keep them there so they can graduate on their own and have a way to afford their families and their college debt, whatever it is, to pay it down and bring it back. So, we really try to help them out.”



Tickets are $60 each, or an additional $20 for the Bourbon Tasting Experience.



“It’s kind of strolling affair. We have derby-themed hors d’oeuvres and derby-themed cocktails. You have to get out of your seat and walk around, bump into people you see and know, and meet new folks. It’s a great night,” Egan added.



