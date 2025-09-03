Cleary U's Kelly Genei Named Inaugural Livingston ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient

September 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University's Kelly Genei is the first-ever recipient of the Livingston ATHENA Leadership Award. It's a partnership between the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Lake Trust Credit Union, as part of the broader work of ATHENA International, a global organization dedicated to supporting, developing, and honoring women leaders.



Genei, Cleary's dean of undergraduate studies, will be celebrated at the inaugural Livingston ATHENA Awards event on October 20 at the Lake Trust Headquarters.



According to the Chamber, the event will bring together leaders from across Livingston County representing business, education, nonprofit, and civic life, who share a commitment to advancing and strengthening community.



Genei was nominated by Cindy Ficorelli of Cleary University, who described her as a mentor, innovator, and advocate for inclusive leadership-someone whose impact reflects the very essence of the ATHENA Leadership Award: professional excellence, community service, and a dedication to lifting others.



"ATHENA is about more than honoring one person-it’s about cultivating a culture of leadership and mentorship that empowers women at every stage of their journey," said Janelle Smith, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



"We’re honored to celebrate our first recipient, Kelly Genei, and to welcome keynote speaker Topsy Vandenbosch, whose message on moving beyond the ‘Comparison Trap’ calls each of us to define success on our own terms and lead with clarity and courage."



Attendees of the ATHENA awards will also hear from keynote speaker Topsy Vandenbosch, who will share how to dispel the "Comparison Trap" to redefine success, embrace your unique path, and lead with confidence.



For additional details, please contact Dianne Samples at dsamples@howell.org or contact the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce (517) 5465-3920.



You can also register at howell.org or by clicking the link below.



Photo of Kelly Genei and Cindy Ficorelli.