Cleary University Hosting 'A Night at the Speakeasy' Fundraiser Jan. 31

January 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is hosting its third Sip, Savor and Support fundraiser to support students who need financial assistance.



“A Night at the Speakeasy” will be at Cleary Commons on Jan. 31 from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. It is $60 per person and includes “Prohibition” cocktails from Arbor Distilling Company, along with a wide variety of wines and beers.



“The menu is even more extensive and exquisite: a variety of Gatsby’s Crostini bar toasts; Detroit Purple Gang Bootlegger’s Bounty Charcuterie board loaded with Antipasto-cured meats, a board-full of cheese selections, flatbreads, crackers, canapes and plenty of accompaniments to savor; and Pullman Railroad Dining Car Sliders including roasted angus prime rib, crab cakes, lamb kofta burgers, kabab skewers and chicken satay – all with special sauces,” according to their release about the event.



VIP guests will also be given a special dessert menu, including white chocolate truffles, French fruit candies, items from Zingerman’s “private stash” and more.





The event will also feature live piano music, a silent auction and an exclusive VIP bourbon tasting in the Bootlegger’s Bourbon Tasting Lounge for an additional $20 per person.



Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire.



Proceeds from Sip, Savor and Support fundraiser will go to the university’s Gift of Graduation, which provides assistance to Cleary juniors and seniors who are close to graduation but need more money to complete their education.



“Every student who drops out of school this close to graduation represents a major loss, not only for themselves, but for their family, prospective employers waiting to hire Cleary graduates and the community,” Director of Development at Cleary Tom Egan said. “At Cleary, our goal is to help these students bridge the gap for needed funding so they can cross that graduation finish line.”



Tickets are available and can be purchased at the link below.



VIP sponsorships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Those interested should email kcole@cleary.edu. Those interested in donations and silent auction contributions can also email kcole@cleary.edu or call 517-586-3002.



To learn more about Gift of Graduation, email tegan@cleary.edu.



(photo credit: Cleary University)