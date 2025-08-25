Cleary University's New Program Offers 50% Tuition Grant to Businesses

August 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is now offering a new program through a partnership with multiple corporations and businesses.



The new Company Education Opportunity program will offer a 50% tuition grant toward a “career-focused degree or certificate program at the university” for employees and their families of certain businesses.



Among the programs included are:



- Business Management



- Accounting and Finance



- Digital Marketing



- Healthcare Management



- Human Resource Management



- Information Technology – Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and IT Management



- Organizational Leadership



- Project Management



- Sports Promotion and Management



Cleary said students can complete a bachelor’s degree in as little as one year through their flexible online platform and accelerated pathways.



The university also offers certificates that work together with their degree programs to promote professional success. “Through these ‘stackable credentials,’ students can gain expertise in the most career-relevant skills, diversify their learning experience and pursue personal interests.”



Their “stackable” certification programs are:



- Business Communications



- Business Leadership



- Cybersecurity Management



- Data Management and Analysis



- Digital Marketing



- Project Management



“Our CEO partnership program reflects the kind of workforce innovation that drives Michigan forward,” Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management said. “Cleary is here to invest in the future of those who want and deserve a higher education but believe it is unaffordable or unachievable. Through our CEO Program, we are opening the door for opportunities that seemed closed, especially for adult learners who are trying to balance work, family and school.”



Benefits to partnering organizations for the CEO Program:



- 50% tuition grant for employees and their families.



- 100% online classes with flexible learning.



- Completion of a bachelor’s or master’s degree in as little as 12 months.



- Seamless transfer of up to 90 credits from previous college courses, as well as work and life experience, trainings and certifications.



- Programs built around industry demands.



- Cohort-based model – study and take classes with fellow employees.



“At Cleary, we designed the CEO Program specifically to minimize the financial burden of college while offering students a flexible class schedule that will fit with the demands of work and family life,” Walker said. “Our goal is to make earning a degree from Cleary fast, simple, relevant and achievable. Coursework is aligned with industry evolving needs. That is why Cleary graduates tend to land jobs faster than graduates from other schools.’



Some of the partnering organizations include:



- American Airlines



- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan



- DTE Energy



- Henry Ford Health



- Flagstar Bank



- Kelly Services



- Lake Trust Credit Union



- MS Ultrasonic Technologies



- State of Michigan and Michigan Public Health Institute



- Trinity Health



“At DTE, we are always looking for opportunities to enable our team members to learn and grow so we can provide even better service to our customers,” Diane Antishin, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at DTE, said. “We are excited to collaborate with Cleary University to extend this valuable benefit to our employees.”



Those looking for more information about the CEO Program, including how an organization can join, should contact business-to-business admission representative Marcus Vazquez at mvazquez@cleary.edu or call 800-686-1883.