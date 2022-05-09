Cleary University Names New Vice President

May 9, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University has named a new VP.



Jeremy Walker is the new Vice President of Enrollment Management. He is said to bring more than 25 years of higher education experience and spent the past 21 years with Colorado Technical University where he served as Vice Chancellor of two campuses.



Walker is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and former Michigan resident. In his new role, Walker will be responsible for leadership, management, strategic direction and administrative oversight for enhancing student access and enrollment services as well as policy development in support of the mission and goals of Cleary University.



Walker said he’s excited about the opportunity to be part of Cleary University and its prestigious history. He says the university offers vast resources for its students and he’s looking forward to contributing to the success of all students who choose to pursue their education with Cleary.



University President Alan Drimmer said they’re happy to have Walker as part of their Cleary leadership team. He said Walker “is highly skilled in student affairs, strategic planning, project management and student development. He brings a strong track record of success executing new programs and demonstrating a collaborative leadership style. Jeremy is an innovative and results-oriented motivational leader, and he will be a tremendous asset to our university and our students”.