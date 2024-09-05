Cleary University Named Top 25 College In Michigan

September 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University has again been named a top college in Michigan.



Cleary University announced it was named a top 25 school in Michigan for its MBA program and for its online degree programs.



University Headquarters (HQ), an industry-leading, educational organization that provides independent college rankings, released its findings, and Cleary was ranked a top 25 school in Michigan.



University HQ considers many factors when determining its best college rankings every year, including accreditation, admissions, retention rates, tuition costs, degrees offered, and graduation rates. The organization uses a proprietary formula to create un-biased rankings.



Cleary University recently announced it captured the number one spot in Michigan for its return on investment (ROI) among private, nonprofit business schools for its Bachelor's in Business Administration, Management and Operations. That’s according to The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP).



Cleary President Alan Drimmer said “We attribute our high rankings to many factors, particularly the alignment of our curriculum with the labor market. Employers are seeking Cleary graduates because they are armed with The Cleary Mind™ attributes – critical and creative thinking, problem solving, effective communication, entrepreneurship, persuasion and ethical leadership.”