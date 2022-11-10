Cleary University Starting Toastmasters Chapter

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local university is starting up a chapter of a non-profit club that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.



Cleary University is establishing a Toastmasters chapter on its campus in Genoa Township. An informational meeting will take place on Thursday, November 17th at 7 pm.



Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that focuses on developing leadership potential and effective listening skills, improving management and organizational techniques, and learning how to present ideas more effectively, conduct meetings more productively and motivate others.



Meetings will take place once a week for one hour on Cleary’s campus.



During meetings, which usually are comprised of approximately 20 members, individuals are said to build on their leadership skills, become confident presenters, and maximize their potential and personal growth to gain a competitive edge in the workplace.



Cleary’s Associate Dean of Students Matt Oliver says a Toastmasters chapter at Cleary is an ideal fit for their university and the community. He noted that Cleary’s focus as a business school is to teach strong, effective communication skills and ethical leadership techniques so their students will be fully prepared for the ever-changing and competitive workplace.



The upcoming informational meeting will take place at Cleary Commons, located just inside the campus at 3750 Cleary Drive in Howell. The public is welcome to attend online or in-person.



A link to sign up is provided.