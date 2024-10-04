Cleary University seeks Curator of Secunda Art Museum

October 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is hiring a full-time curator for its Secunda Art Collection of more than 800 original works by internationally renowned artist Arthur Secunda.



According to a press release, “Thanks to a “Save America’s Treasures” grant awarded to Cleary from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, in coordination with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Cleary will hire a curator to help restore, preserve, maintain, enrich and enhance the art collection in the Arthur Secunda Museum, which houses the largest collection of Secunda’s works in one location – the Arthur Secunda Museum on the Cleary University campus.



The three-year position has potential for renewal based on future funding. The Curator of Art will report to the Cleary University president.



“Our goal is to ensure the legacy of this internationally recognized artist lives on for generations to come,” announces Tom Egan, Cleary director of Development and project director of the Save America’s Treasures grant.



“Through Arthur Secunda’s art, Cleary will preserve the history and cultures that have shaped the world for decades.



Over a period of nearly seven decades, Secunda traveled the world purposefully to study a wide range of artistic techniques from the most renown talents. Through his journeys, he learned and mastered most art forms – lithographs, serigraphs, monotypes, etchings, collages, block prints and welded sculptures. Secunda passed away in August 2022.



“Cleary’s Secunda art collection, with its exceptional quality, breadth and depth, emerges as a nationally significant cultural and educational asset, poised to contribute significantly to the understanding and appreciation of the cultural heritage of our country for all to experience,” Egan points out.



“With this generous funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the extensive and inspirational work of Arthur Secunda can make a lasting impact on the world, right here at Cleary University.”



