Cleary University Recruiting for New Competitive Dance Team

August 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Competitive Dance is the newest athletics program at Cleary University.



The university is now recruiting for the team, which will begin its season in the fall of 2026.



“This addition celebrates creativity, athleticism and school spirit all in one,” Max Ballinger, Director of Athletics at Cleary, said. “We are incredibly excited to welcome this vibrant co-ed sport to our program. Competitive dance brings a dynamic new energy to our campus. Adding dance allows Cleary to create new opportunities for female – as well as male – student athletes to enhance campus engagement and school spirit among all students. Our dancers not only will compete in the NAIA, but they also will serve as ambassadors on the sidelines during Cleary games, cheering for our teams.”



Competitive dance consists of jazz, pom and hip hop.



The school hired Beth Strom to serve as head coach for the competitive dance team. “She brings a wealth of experience as the former head dance coach at Concordia University in Ann Arbor for 10 years,” Ballinger said.



The team finished 8th at the 2025 NAIA National Championship while Strom was coach. It was also ranked in the top 10 nationally for three years, student athletes were named to the WHAC All-Conference selection team 10 times and they were recognized as WHAC scholar athletes 20 times, according to a press release about the program.



Strom was named the 2025 NAIA Coach of the Year and served as dance chair for the WHAC and received WHAC Champion of Character Coach in 2021 and 2023.



Strom began dancing at a young age, and developed a strong passion for the sport. She received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary communication and business from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, then a master’s in college student affairs leadership from Grand Valley State University. She also holds a number of dance certifications.



She began coaching at the collegiate level after getting her master’s degree. She also taught dance classes, served as an adjunct professor in the theater department in addition to coaching at Concordia University.



“I am excited to bring a new level of school spirit and competition to Cleary,” Strom said. “I look forward to becoming part of the Cleary community and building a competitive team in the WHAC and nationally at the NAIA. I am passionate about working with students and their engagement and development.”



Cleary said recruitment is underway for the co-ed competitive dance and performance teams for the 2026/27 year, with the competitive season beginning in January 2027 and running through March. There will be scholarship opportunities available. The team will perform at university and athletic events prior to competition.



Those interested in joining should email Coach Strom at bstrom@cleary.edu. She will also accept recruitment videos.



(photo credit: Cleary University)