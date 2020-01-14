Cleary University President Jason Boyers To Resign

January 14, 2020

Cleary University’s 10th president, Dr. Jayson Boyers, is resigning.



Boyers will resign, effective May 8th, 2020, in order to assume the position of president of Rosemont College; a private, Catholic liberal arts college in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. Boyers became the University’s 10th president on October 1st, 2015, having previously held the position of Vice President and Managing Director of Champlain College’s Division of Continuing Professional Studies (National Online Division).



Cleary hired Boyers as a change agent to rethink business education at Cleary University. Under his leadership, the University launched a new five-year strategic plan that differentiated the school’s education and defined a new business arts educational approach. Boyers also led the transformation of the physical campus in Genoa Township, adding two dormitories, building Lake Trust Stadium, and securing funding for the renovation of Johnson Center. Boyers worked to facilitate the rebuilding of Cleary’s tech infrastructure and admissions systems for student recruitment, and achieving a 10-year Reaffirmation of Accreditation.



Boyers says he is “deeply grateful for the privilege of leading Cleary University” and is confident in its ability to continue to prosper in the future. Cleary will soon appoint a trustee to assemble and lead a presidential search team comprised of faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders.



One of the things he says he has loved most in being a part of Cleary University is its “campus community”, and how the school’s students and staff have worked to give back and make a difference beyond campus walls. (DK)