Cleary University To Host Open House

October 15, 2022

Cleary University is hosting an open house early next month.



The University says it welcomes prospective students and their families to an open house on Saturday, November 5th from 10 am to 1 pm on the campus, located at 3750 Cleary Drive in Genoa Township. Officials say the event serves as an opportunity to tour the campus and learn about campus life, athletics, scholarships, and other programs and services Cleary offers.



Students and their families also can meet with a Cleary Admissions representative who will talk about the enrollment process, career development services, internships and financial aid.



After touring the campus and meeting with an Admissions representative, students will receive a complimentary lunch at Clancy’s Café inside Cleary Commons.



To sign up for the open house visit the provided link or call Cleary at 517.300.7415.