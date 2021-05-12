Cleary University Names New President

May 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new president has been named to lead Cleary University in Genoa Township.



Cleary Board of Trustees Chair Glynis McBain said a search committee was presented with “many great candidates” but selected Dr. Alan Drimmer, who is scheduled to formally begin on July 1st. He will succeed Interim President Emily Barnes, the university’s Provost, who took on that role when former President Jason Boyers left in May of 2020 to assume the position of president of Rosemont College in Pennsylvania.



Dr. Drimmer is a Senior Advisor in the Boston Consulting Group’s education practice. Prior to joining Cleary University, he served as Provost at National Defense University, Chief Academic Officer and Senior Vice President at the University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Phoenix, and President at Western International University and American InterContinental University. Over the years, he has also been active with institutional accreditors and is said to have experience in corporate training and workforce development.



McBain thanked everyone for their patience as the announcement took longer than originally planned but says they are pleased to finally share the positive outcome after a very long and extensive search that was delayed by the pandemic. She said the board is very much looking forward to the opportunities and progress of Cleary University under the leadership, experience and guidance that Drimmer brings to his role.



More information about Drimmer’s detailed background is available in the attached letter.