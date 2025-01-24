Cleary University Names Lonnie Pries VP of Athletics and Student Affairs

January 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University this week announced the hiring of Lonnie Pries as the school’s Vice President of Athletics and Student Affairs.



Pries joins Cleary from Concordia University in Ann Arbor where he was Director of Athletics for 13 years. In this position, he oversaw all aspects of the school’s athletic department including 35 full-time and 50 part-time employees. He was instrumental in expanding the athletic program from 18 to 26 sports and doubling the number of student athletes from 300 to 600. Pries also led significant fundraising activities, established consistent relationships with donors and stakeholders, served on the university cabinet leadership team, and was an advisor for Athletes in Action and the Black Student Union. He established Concordia’s Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) and was its advisor. Pries also was an adjunct professor at the Ann Arbor-based university.



“Lonnie’s career at Concordia was marked with national championships, tremendous athletic program expansion, and a deep commitment to student advocacy and diversity,” reports Alan Drimmer, PhD, Cleary University president. “His career reflects his passion to foster excellence on and off the field. I look forward to his contribution as a member of Cleary’s cabinet leadership team, sharing his strategic vision to enhance and grow our university.”



Pries has more than 30 years of experience in various administrative, coaching, teaching, counseling, management and leadership roles in academia. He worked at Concordia University in Chicago as head football coach, recruited the school’s largest roster in history, earned two conference championships, and was named Coach of the Year three times. Before college level coaching, he was a high school football varsity coach and counselor.



Pries completed a BA in Secondary Education - English from Concordia University in Chicago, Illinois, and an MS in Education-Counseling from Concordia University in Wisconsin.



As Vice President of Athletics and Student Affairs at Cleary, Pries will oversee the entire athletic program including 19 sports and the coaching staff, and lead all Student Affairs departments including Residence Life and Student Conduct. The Director of Athletics and Director of Housing will report to Pries.



“I am confident that my 30+ years of athletic experience and leadership can contribute to Cleary’s continued success as a highly recognized and respected university with a strong athletic program,” says Pries.



“Throughout my career working with students, staff and faculty, my focus has been to provide the most meaningful experience possible for everyone I work with to ensure we achieve our goals. I am really looking forward to working at Cleary, and getting involved with local community advocacy and partnership efforts. I am honored to be selected for this integral leadership position,” he adds.